Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

