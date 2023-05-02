Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

