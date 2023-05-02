Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

