Joystick Price Tops $0.0523 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Joystick has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $17,670.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,520.51 or 0.99805179 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05387799 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,411.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

