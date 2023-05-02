Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.25). 573,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 198,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.37).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

