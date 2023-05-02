Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.94 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Stock Up 0.0 %

KAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.38. 59,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,854. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

