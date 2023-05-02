Kadena (KDA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $212.94 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003236 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $212.94 million and $4.77 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,484,169 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

