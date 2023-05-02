Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 479,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 107,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,567. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.19%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

