KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.39 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 138.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 88,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Stories

