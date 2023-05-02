KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 615.0 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
KBC Group stock remained flat at $71.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $78.39.
About KBC Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.