KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 615.0 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

KBC Group stock remained flat at $71.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $78.39.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

