Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.
Kemper Stock Performance
NYSE KMPR opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
