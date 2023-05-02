Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.