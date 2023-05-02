Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 913,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several research firms have commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its stake in Kennametal by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 84,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,066,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 73,476 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.