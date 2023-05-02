Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

