Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.