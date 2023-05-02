Keystone Financial Group Buys 209 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after buying an additional 977,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.