Keystone Financial Group Buys 2,381 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

