Keystone Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

