Keystone Financial Group Purchases 206 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

ITW stock opened at $245.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

