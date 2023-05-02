Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,200 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

