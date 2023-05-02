Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Doug Cunningham Sells 1,504 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.71. 739,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

