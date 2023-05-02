Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,704. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

