Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13. 587,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,608,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 344.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 48.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

