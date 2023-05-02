Kraft Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 115,286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.