Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNTH opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.21 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

