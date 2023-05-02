Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,508. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

