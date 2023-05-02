Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
