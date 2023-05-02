Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

