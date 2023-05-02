Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 46.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 932,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 295,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

LFLY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 61,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,888. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.28. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

