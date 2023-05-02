Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.9 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

