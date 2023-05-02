Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. 235,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.53%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.