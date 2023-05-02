LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.1-49.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. 258,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 211.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

