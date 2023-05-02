Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE LEVI opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 287,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175,696 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

