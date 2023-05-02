LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 8.2%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.76 and last traded at $108.86. 131,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 218,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.