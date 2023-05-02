Lido DAO Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $27.22 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00007054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 876,831,140 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

