Lido Staked ETH Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,827.33 or 0.06526803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $11.36 billion and approximately $25.66 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,218,711 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,213,581.36592628. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,846.14244583 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $14,765,142.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

