Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $3.30-3.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.45 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 951.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

