Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,251 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 272,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 172,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 10,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

