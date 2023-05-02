Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $372.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.00. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

