Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Up 14.5% in April

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

LNN traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

