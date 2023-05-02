Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

