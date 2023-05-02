Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 652,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

