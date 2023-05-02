Lisk Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003267 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $130.19 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,982,202 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars.

