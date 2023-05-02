Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $64.44 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,133,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,089,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360419 USD and is down -9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

