Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,645 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,642,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of LOB stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $999.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.