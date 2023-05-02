LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,102. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock worth $66,069. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

