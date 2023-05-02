Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 197,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

