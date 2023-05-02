Loews (NYSE:L) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Loews Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:L opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

