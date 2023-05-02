Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Up 14.1% in April

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Lufax Trading Down 3.3 %

LU traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 6,581,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 495.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 998,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 539,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,330 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

