MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Short Interest Update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 342,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,595. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

