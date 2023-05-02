MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

MNSB stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MainStreet Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 10,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 11,980 shares of company stock worth $259,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.