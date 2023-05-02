MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 12th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 10,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $233,559.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 11,980 shares of company stock worth $259,311 over the last three months. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

